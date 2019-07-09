As Adobe (ADBE) Market Value Rose, Suvretta Capital Management Cut by $4.35 Million Its Position; American Intl Group (AIG) Holder Narwhal Capital Management Has Decreased Holding as Stock Price Rose

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 15,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 68,338 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 83,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.28. About 1.19 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG – Forbes; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout; 02/05/2018 – AIG Had About $2 Billion Remaining Under Share Repurchase Authorization as of May 2; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Return on Equity 5.9%; 02/05/2018 – AIG Bd of Directors Declares Common Stk Div of $0.32 Per Shr; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Employees of Global Tax Compliance, Technology Teams Transition to EY; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 19/04/2018 – DJ American International Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIG)

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 16,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 959,804 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255.78 million, down from 976,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $303.63. About 780,830 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. $7.39M worth of stock was sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. On Friday, February 1 the insider Morris Donna sold $3.45 million. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Lewnes Ann sold $720,480. Shares for $34.32M were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. THOMPSON MATTHEW had sold 41,560 shares worth $10.19M. 25,000 shares were sold by Parasnis Abhay, worth $6.00M.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 47.74 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 12.02 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

