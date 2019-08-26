As Adobe (ADBE) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Tiger Eye Capital Lowered Its Holding; Franklin Street Advisors Has Decreased Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 95.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 24,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1,049 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $315,000, down from 25,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $379.17. About 501,063 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 04/05/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE MILITARY AIRCRAFT SALE TO GERMANY FOR ESTIMATED COST OF $1.4 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP POLICY CHANGE COULD BOOST DRONE SALES TO SAUDI ARABIA, OTHER GULF ALLIES, MORE NATO MEMBERS; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 03/04/2018 – NASA: Lockheed Martin Contract Valued at $247.5 Million; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lockheed Martin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMT); 20/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid fighter jet for Japan; 17/04/2018 – Sweden, India agree to strengthen cooperation on defence; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WILL SOON MAKE IT EASIER TO EXPORT U.S.-MADE ARMED DRONES TO DOZENS MORE COUNTRIES; 17/04/2018 – ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW WEAPONS EXPORT POLICY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY – INDUSTRY

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 80,040 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.33 million, down from 91,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $287.74. About 1.11M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Management Inc owns 191,421 shares. Pitcairn Com holds 0.82% or 28,169 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 9,100 shares or 0.14% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru Company stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 4,440 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman Communication. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md stated it has 961,789 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. National Bank Hapoalim Bm, a Israel-based fund reported 1,262 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru stated it has 0.5% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 5,065 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.48% stake. Moreover, Epoch Ptnrs has 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 20,360 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsrs has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Eaton Vance holds 0.44% or 722,763 shares. Edgewood Mgmt holds 4.31% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 4.62 million shares.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 19,958 shares to 46,645 shares, valued at $13.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 1.22M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.86M for 45.24 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $717.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 249,993 shares to 285,132 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 2,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,906 shares, and has risen its stake in United Healthcare Corp (NYSE:UNH).

