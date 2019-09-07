As Adobe (ADBE) Market Value Rose, Patten & Patten Trimmed Holding; Kdi Capital Partners Maintains Position in Adobe Systems (ADBE)

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 1,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 46,159 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.30M, down from 47,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 2,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 54,995 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.66M, up from 52,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt invested in 1,309 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 2.3% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 28,665 shares. Manchester Cap reported 2,699 shares. Goelzer Investment reported 0.24% stake. Prudential Plc invested in 7,221 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.49% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 0.02% or 24,519 shares. Riverpark Advisors Llc holds 1.76% or 15,216 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 190,705 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 382 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Lc reported 9,600 shares. Banque Pictet Cie has 27,888 shares. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) has 0.33% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). L S has invested 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 4,898 shares to 49,843 shares, valued at $12.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 6,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SYMC, ATVI, ADBE – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Adobe: Well Positioned To Dominate Digital Content Creation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adobe bull expects permanent price increase – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Market Timing Secrets No One Talks About – September 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.80 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Generating Income on Adobe (ADBE) – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: NVIDIA, Microsoft, Adobe and Advanced Micro – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Inc.: Best Computer Software Buy Now For NearTerm Capital Gain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $283.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 33,168 shares to 92,254 shares, valued at $8.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,026 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).