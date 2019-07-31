As Adobe (ADBE) Market Value Rose, Holder South State Cut Position by $919,296; Netease (Call) (NTES) Share Price Rose While Symmetry Peak Management Boosted Holding

South State Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 3,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,820 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28 million, down from 38,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $303.64. About 1.99 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Netease Inc (Call) (NTES) by 746.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 11,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,700 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $232.78. About 585,551 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc (Call) by 15,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $646,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 142,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,000 shares, and cut its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HIMX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Com has 5,995 shares. Cim Limited Liability Co reported 0.23% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Chemung Canal Trust holds 1.92% or 30,275 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 276,002 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech reported 486,616 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 615,192 shares. Camarda Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 86 shares. Findlay Park Ptnrs Llp holds 0.68% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 278,484 shares. Prescott Gru Cap Management Lc holds 1,900 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp reported 1.29M shares stake. Two Creeks Capital LP owns 482,868 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 324,088 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management owns 450 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pinebridge LP invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The Pennsylvania-based Twin Cap Management has invested 0.92% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 47.74 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

