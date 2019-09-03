As Adobe (ADBE) Market Value Rose, Holder Family Capital Trust Co Decreased Its Position by $5.14 Million; As Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Stock Price Rose, Horizon Investments Lifted Stake

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86 million, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $282.77. About 1.34 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 138.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 2,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 4,041 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $999,000, up from 1,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $230.25. About 2.56M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wade G W & Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 967 shares. Uss Management Limited stated it has 583,000 shares. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp holds 591,000 shares. Tealwood Asset Management holds 12,551 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 0.78% or 587,146 shares. 18,878 were accumulated by Captrust Fincl Advsrs. Provise Mngmt Gp Ltd has invested 0.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Creative Planning has 81,699 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Inc has invested 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Savant Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.23% or 5,022 shares. Ci Invests owns 1.04 million shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Hemenway Tru Ltd Llc reported 0.23% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Punch Invest Management has 0.81% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 38,344 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 2.15M shares. Twin Tree LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr 1 3 Yr Treas Bd (SHY) by 3.13 million shares to 111,710 shares, valued at $9.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 5,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 934 shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr Xtrackers Shrt.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Indexes Close Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Indexes Close With Mixed Results Thursday, Dow Up 0.19% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Not Much Activity, But Thatâ€™s OK – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy The Dip In UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Dow’s 100-point jump highlighted by gains in shares of UnitedHealth, Nike – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jag Capital Mngmt Llc reported 51,159 shares stake. 1,800 are owned by Of Toledo Na Oh. The Texas-based Eagle Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Winslow Capital Lc owns 1.85M shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Comm invested in 10,163 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New England & Retirement Gp Inc has invested 0.38% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Leisure Mgmt has 0.55% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). M Holdings Secs invested in 0.12% or 1,994 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.19% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1832 Asset Mgmt LP invested in 428 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, British Columbia Mgmt has 0.33% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 153,240 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability accumulated 230 shares.