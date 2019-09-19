As Adobe (ADBE) Market Value Rose, Forte Capital Has Trimmed by $362,208 Its Holding; Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Value Declined While Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $570,000

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 49.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 5,885 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $594,000, down from 11,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.42. About 669,883 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY Total Sales Up 5%; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS FORMED COMMITTEE TO LEAD CEO SEARCH; COMMITTEE CHAIRED BY DAVID BATCHELDER, DIRECTOR RECOMMENDED BY ACTIVIST INVESTOR D.E. SHAW; 05/03/2018 – LOWE’S TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION FROM UBS GLOBAL CONSUMER & RETAI; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PICTURE ON NON-MINING BUSINESS INVESTMENT BETTER THAN FOR SOME TIME; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square Joins Fellow Activist D.E. Shaw in Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, a source tells CNBC; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: NON-MINING SPEND INCREASE LARGEST SINCE FINANCIAL CRISIS; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Economy Moving in Right Direction; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody

Forte Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc sold 1,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 35,061 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.33 million, down from 36,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $281.23. About 2.07M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, June 19. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 20.67 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

