As Adobe (ADBE) Market Value Rose, Edgewood Management Boosted Position by $12.93 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose While Oxbow Advisors Has Trimmed by $415,514 Its Position

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 4,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,206 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, down from 29,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $362.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $111.8. About 21.63M shares traded or 86.34% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CONCLUDES JPMORGAN PRESENTATION; 27/03/2018 – BROADTREE RESIDENTIAL – HAS OBTAINED $100 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE; 22/05/2018 – SRC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 11/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s Dimon says U.S. economy still looks ‘pretty good’; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – J. P. Morgan developed Quorum two years ago for clearing and settling derivatives and cross-border payments; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 09/05/2018 – REPSOL REP.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.5 EUROS; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 14/05/2018 – Altice USA Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 48,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.62 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23B, up from 4.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $294.65. About 2.65 million shares traded or 1.66% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 39,055 shares to 163,355 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 32,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Multi (JPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc holds 1.21% or 12.95 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Corp has 2.25% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 183,558 shares. Hengehold Mngmt invested in 0.6% or 25,108 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 84,575 shares stake. 10,517 were accumulated by Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. American Assets Management Ltd Liability invested 2.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ipg Invest Advsr Limited Liability reported 8,665 shares. 24,352 were reported by Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department. Jones Lllp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 126,150 shares. Intrust Bancorp Na holds 1.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 42,957 shares. Lifeplan Inc accumulated 6,396 shares. Opus Investment Mngmt Inc invested in 33,750 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Fincl Architects, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,611 shares. Sunbelt Secs owns 30,039 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Natixis accumulated 1.74M shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27B for 10.96 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. BACON ASHLEY had sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304 on Sunday, January 13. Scher Peter had sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M on Tuesday, January 29. Beer Lori A also sold $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. $1.22 million worth of stock was sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stralem & Communication owns 26,160 shares or 3.19% of their US portfolio. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp reported 787 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 260,254 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 173,626 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 42 shares. 2,321 are owned by Alphamark Limited. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 18,376 shares. Cullinan Assoc Incorporated reported 34,725 shares. Intll Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 214,020 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc has 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mar Vista Prtnrs Ltd Com reported 3.4% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,019 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brown Limited Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 4,202 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 2.06M shares. Franklin Res Inc has 0.27% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1.88M shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $101.33 million activity. Parasnis Abhay also sold $6.00M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. GESCHKE CHARLES M sold $4.95 million worth of stock. The insider Morris Donna sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45 million. $7.39 million worth of stock was sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $34.32M were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. $10.19 million worth of stock was sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 325,023 shares to 343,347 shares, valued at $71.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 168,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,527 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.