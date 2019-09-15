As Adobe (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose, Two Creeks Capital Management LP Increased Position by $25.40 Million; Douglass Winthrop Advisors Position in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Lifted by $4.21 Million

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 16,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 313,693 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.05M, up from 297,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $260.7. About 605,580 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 17.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 86,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 569,263 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $167.73M, up from 482,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 1.93 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10,100 shares to 14,296 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,074 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 215,598 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Cetera Ltd Com reported 9,537 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 22,566 shares. Buckhead Cap Management Limited Co invested 2.81% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Autus Asset Management Limited Company invested 0.16% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tower Bridge Advisors reported 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 22,016 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 3.27M shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 1,773 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt has invested 1.46% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Healthcor Mgmt Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 121,270 shares. Daiwa has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Finance Architects holds 416 shares. Donaldson Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 32,729 shares to 199,149 shares, valued at $69.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 241,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69M shares, and cut its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.