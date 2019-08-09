As Adobe (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Jag Capital Management Trimmed Its Position; As Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) Shares Declined, Holder Carroll Financial Associates Has Decreased Its Position by $2.74 Million

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 40.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 34,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 51,159 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63 million, down from 85,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $296.28. About 851,442 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 78.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 54,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 14,740 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $743,000, down from 69,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.79. About 2.75M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 16/05/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Miscellaneous – Medium Priority; 11/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Steven D. Black Elected to Board; 05/03/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP BK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $64; 17/05/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon ISSUER ISIN CCY Nominal Markdown Amount Remaining Balance Value date Early Repurchase(s); 08/03/2018 – BNY ASSUMING A CONTINUAL GRADUAL INCREASE OF RATES; 28/03/2018 – BNY MELLON NAMES NANCY REYDA AS COO, TECHNOLOGY; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Noninterest Expense $2,74B; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 – 34LA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/04/2018 – BNY Mellon Joins TruSight as Key Investor and Client to Transform Third-Party Risk Management

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 24,093 shares to 47,123 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vmware Inc Class A (NYSE:VMW) by 11,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $795.69M for 46.58 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bluespruce Invs Limited Partnership has invested 8.61% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Birinyi Assocs reported 8,400 shares stake. Allen Inv Ltd Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 21,112 shares. Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.44% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Banque Pictet And Cie holds 27,888 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.59% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hilltop Hldg holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,344 shares. Private Asset invested in 0.07% or 1,450 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc owns 2.87M shares. Brown Limited Com owns 4,202 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 24,519 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation invested in 19,040 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.47% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $945.14 million for 11.45 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Capital Mngmt invested in 11,450 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co Inc reported 0.87% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Moreover, Bridges Management has 0.02% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 8,142 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Burt Wealth has invested 0% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.03% or 13,068 shares. Regal Invest Advsrs Limited stated it has 0.37% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 534,152 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Joel Isaacson Lc accumulated 14,296 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Sather Finance Group Inc stated it has 2.59% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Rnc Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 9,535 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services holds 0.03% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) or 150,564 shares. Minneapolis Port Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.26% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings has invested 0.18% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Marco Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 65,600 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio.