As Adobe (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Capital Investment Services Of America Cut by $343,406 Its Stake; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Continues to Hold Stake in General Mtrs Co (GM)

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 1,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,382 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.36M, down from 77,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $6.64 during the last trading session, reaching $301.29. About 1.31M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 63.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 11,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,820 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 18,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 4.06 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 15/03/2018 – GM Korea union leaders ready to accept salary freeze; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea will continue talks with union until Monday afternoon; 08/04/2018 – As GM union faces big job losses, South Koreans turn cold shoulder; 02/05/2018 – General Motors Recognizes MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 19/03/2018 – REG-General Motors BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 03/04/2018 – U.S. escalates China trade showdown with tariffs on $50 billion in imports; 17/05/2018 – REG-Mechan Controls Plc GM Statement; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Starts Delivering Goods to GM, Volvo Trunks in the U.S; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) by 75,477 shares to 194,657 shares, valued at $14.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Lehman 1 (SHY) by 11,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc..

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.84 million for 47.37 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $101.33 million activity. $4.95 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by GESCHKE CHARLES M. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $720,480 was made by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. 139,834 shares were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU, worth $34.32 million. Parasnis Abhay had sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00 million on Wednesday, January 30. $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Morris Donna. The insider Rencher Bradley sold $7.39 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 4,966 shares to 33,127 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 7,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,341 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).