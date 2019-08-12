As Adobe (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose, Oakmont Partners Trimmed Its Position by $301,265; Redwood Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Micron Technology (MU) as Stock Value Rose

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 29,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 875,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.16 million, down from 904,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $42.13. About 23.26M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 4,825 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $288.65. About 1.51 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Micron Stock Down But Not Out? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: SMH, TSM, TXN, MU – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “China’s sovereign digital currency is “almost ready” – PBOC official – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Micron Technology Now #112 Largest Company, Surpassing Marsh & McLennan Companies – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron (MU) Still A Buy Even After Thirteen Percent Jump – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 1.69 million shares. 31,545 were reported by Gsa Cap Prns Llp. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 1.37 million shares. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 1.10M shares. Hudock Limited Liability Company reported 6 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Co holds 5,136 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.2% or 49,013 shares in its portfolio. Axa reported 1.23 million shares. Riverpark Capital Mgmt Llc owns 1,973 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Eqis stated it has 0.13% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 233 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman Company. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Com accumulated 540 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 1,302 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 5.14M shares to 11.67 million shares, valued at $21.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpi Composites Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 419,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.66 million for 25.69 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SYMC, ATVI, ADBE – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OLED, X, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for ADBE – Nasdaq” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Microsoft, Adobe and SAP are making progress in their campaign against Salesforce – CNBC” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 13, 2019.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $111.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM) by 64,889 shares to 404,903 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 3,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan owns 5,532 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 1.72% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 200,331 shares. Iberiabank reported 0.91% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Utah Retirement owns 92,904 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Williams Jones & Assocs Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,929 shares stake. Thompson Mgmt owns 2,857 shares. Livingston Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management), Tennessee-based fund reported 2,349 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.46% or 883,266 shares. Chicago Equity Lc reported 8,695 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Brave Asset Mngmt has invested 0.34% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Allied Advisory Serv holds 0.06% or 6,261 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Corp accumulated 47,771 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Aqr Capital Management Lc owns 2.90M shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0.2% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt reported 1,309 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.