As Adobe (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Boosted by $2.27 Million Its Position; Two Sigma Securities Has Boosted Comcast New (Put) (CMCSA) Position

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 25.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 8,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 42,233 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26M, up from 33,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $283.47. About 1.44M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (Put) (CMCSA) by 116.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 51,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 95,800 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 44,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.76. About 7.10 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 27/05/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. @JeffFlake (R-Ariz.) tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd: “A lot of us have been skeptical that…; 21/05/2018 – UK government does not intend to block Comcast-Sky deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast/Sky: outfoxed; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Dividend Adds Comcast; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH THE SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE WITH A VIEW TO OBTAINING A FUTURE RECOMMENDATION OF THE ACQUISITION; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMCAST MEDIA 360 WILL FORM FOUNDATION OF NEW DIVISION; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Houston; 23/05/2018 – Sky’s Gilbert `Reasonably Ambivalent’ About Comcast, Fox Choice; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 21/05/2018 – Comcast Launches New Interactive Xfinity Store Design Centered on the Customer

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Comcast’s Doing Just Fine, Thank You – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 20, 2019 : SAN, BSMX, FAST, CTL, GE, CMCSA, FISV, XEL, BAC, URBN, S, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : CMCSA, MMM, BMY, RTN, APD, WM, AEP, BAX, ROP, VLO, NEM, LUV – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Comcast, Ecolab, General Dynamics, Illinois Tool Works and O’Reilly Automotive – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can a Fourth Gate Help Universal Studios Florida Topple Disney? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Srs Investment Ltd Llc holds 1.04% or 1.15 million shares. Skba Cap Limited Liability Corp invested 2.12% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Farmers & Merchants Invests Incorporated has invested 1.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moneta Group Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 7,152 shares. Mraz Amerine, California-based fund reported 9,618 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.53% or 191,411 shares. 3G Cap Partners LP accumulated 4.90 million shares or 21.86% of the stock. Legacy Private Company stated it has 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Sheffield Asset Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 72,500 shares. Loeb accumulated 0% or 96 shares. Axa invested in 943,227 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Iowa Fincl Bank owns 56,370 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Lp, a New York-based fund reported 45,479 shares. Tiemann Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 9,000 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 56,994 shares to 5,506 shares, valued at $467,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 95,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,548 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (Call) (NYSE:BK).

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 35,985 shares to 30,350 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 16,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,425 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).