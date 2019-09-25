As Adobe (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose, Kbc Group Nv Lowered Its Stake; Lateef Investment Management LP Has Raised Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding by $2.32 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 2,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 227,561 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.05 million, down from 229,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $272.78. About 1.77M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 29,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 326,591 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.10 million, up from 297,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $76.78. About 1.42M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2,433 shares to 47,208 shares, valued at $7.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 69,590 shares. Jensen Inv Management has 0.18% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 53,111 shares. Virtu Fin Lc has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Rafferty Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 32,761 shares. King Luther Management invested in 2.38% or 1.11M shares. Personal Capital Advsr invested in 0.03% or 10,852 shares. Saturna Cap holds 4.17% or 482,029 shares. Aspen Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.49% or 2,545 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability accumulated 5,281 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 14,748 shares. Aspiriant Lc holds 2,926 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Ltd accumulated 82 shares. Ci Invests stated it has 60,200 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan holds 194 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus holds 52,280 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 3.55M shares. Stifel Fin Corp accumulated 78,168 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Pnc Financial Serv Group Inc holds 0.14% or 1.82 million shares in its portfolio. Veritable Lp holds 0.05% or 33,288 shares. Cognios Capital Lc accumulated 47,399 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Captrust Fin owns 0.1% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 32,688 shares. The Massachusetts-based Ipswich Invest Mngmt Co has invested 1.35% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Manchester Capital Ltd Liability Company has 2,127 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Zeke Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.08% or 11,047 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd holds 25,936 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Alabama-based Buckingham Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Agf stated it has 812,480 shares.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $802.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 35,771 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $32.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.