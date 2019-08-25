As Adobe (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Upped Holding by $352,184; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Under Armour (UA)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 53.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 1,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,797 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.44. About 2.85M shares traded or 13.26% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 125% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 312,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The hedge fund held 562,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.89 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.78% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $16.15. About 2.77M shares traded or 25.49% up from the average. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (Prn) by 37.50M shares to 40.00M shares, valued at $56.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Saban Cap Acquisition Corp.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity (FHLC) by 14,502 shares to 5,563 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 13,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 745,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).