As Adobe (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Pioneer Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake; Capital International LTD Holds Stake in Intel (INTC)

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 22.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 34,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 189,084 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.05M, up from 154,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63M shares traded or 79.45% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR; 17/05/2018 – Arias Intel’s SportXction® to Take Advantage of Huge Opportunity After Supreme Court Ruling to Allow States to Legalize Spor; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel to shut down its New Devices Group, which was formed in 2013 and made fitness trackers and smart; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 30/03/2018 – Hexus (GB): Acer Predator Helios 500 with Intel Core i9 CPU listed; 27/04/2018 – As of Thursday’s close, Intel was up nearly 15 percent on the year and more than 40 percent in the 12-month period; 15/03/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 62,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2.12M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $623.53M, down from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 3.37M shares traded or 35.72% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $420.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 34,342 shares to 20,309 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 866 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $122.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beigene Ltd by 3,400 shares to 20,401 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 54,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 484,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

