As Adobe (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Commerce Bank Trimmed by $395,430 Its Stake; Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Lifted Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $84.22 Million

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 1,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 193,020 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.87 million, down from 194,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $273.33. About 1.37M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 46.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 633,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.98M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $265.74 million, up from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 11.60 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER

