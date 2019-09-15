As Adobe (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose, Global Thematic Partners Trimmed Position by $5.54 Million; E Trade Financial Com New (ETFC) Shareholder Braun Stacey Associates Has Cut Holding by $1.54 Million as Stock Declined

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp Com New (ETFC) by 12.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 35,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 240,735 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.74 million, down from 275,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.31. About 2.27 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 18,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 72,169 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.26M, down from 91,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 2.95 million shares traded or 16.59% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Cap Mngmt invested in 0.1% or 5,867 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has 1.75% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 129,546 were reported by Cambridge Trust. 1,894 were reported by Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated. Violich Management holds 3,250 shares. Baltimore reported 21,935 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership stated it has 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Manhattan Commerce has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Natixis Ltd Partnership invested 0.27% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Rockland Trust holds 0.09% or 2,965 shares. 211,362 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc. Hwg Holdg LP reported 2.3% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Glenmede Tru Communication Na stated it has 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bangor Bankshares, Maine-based fund reported 1,265 shares. Cadence Capital Management Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,906 shares.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 76,934 shares to 1.97M shares, valued at $91.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 13,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Farfetch Ltd.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 43.77 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Adobe: Well Positioned To Dominate Digital Content Creation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Short – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Down 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on January 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold ETFC shares while 149 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 208.17 million shares or 2.96% less from 214.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.37% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 2.72 million shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.1% or 1.71M shares. Psagot Investment House Limited holds 0.01% or 6,575 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Principal Financial Gru accumulated 366,261 shares. 9,666 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Cls Ltd reported 131 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 394,354 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.15% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Tower Rech Llc (Trc) has 3,295 shares. Southpoint Advisors LP reported 1.50M shares. Piedmont Inv Inc has invested 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Bowling owns 0.49% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 66,537 shares.

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “E*TRADE to Host Education Day in New York City – Business Wire” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: PPC, QCOM, ETFC – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “E*TRADE (ETFC) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, DARTs Disappoint – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting ETFC Put And Call Options For May 31st – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:KEYS) by 4,552 shares to 148,755 shares, valued at $13.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp Com by 31,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 593,245 shares, and has risen its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Co (NYSE:AWK).

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $239.81M for 11.33 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.