As Adobe (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose, Daiwa Securities Group Has Lifted Its Stake; Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Stake in United Bankshares West V (UBSI) Has Cut by $1.39 Million as Stock Declined

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (UBSI) by 64.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 38,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 21,137 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $766,000, down from 59,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in United Bankshares Inc West V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.88. About 182,020 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 0.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – FY GROUP TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 106.36 BLN NAIRA VS 138.15 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS 13.85 BLN RUPEES VS 10.59 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – APPROVED DECLARATION OF CASH DIVIDENDS OF 1.60 PESOS PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – FY NET INCOME 2.8 BLN PESOS, UP 23%; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX GROUP 105.26 BLN NAIRA VS 90.64 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 29/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS SAYS GOT 26.34 BLN RUPEES IN EQUITY CAPITAL FROM CENTRAL GOVT; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.1%; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR INTEREST EARNED 21.88 BLN RUPEES VS 23.52 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.70 PCT FROM 8.60 PCT; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – PROPOSE FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.65 NAIRA PER SHARE

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Adobe (ADBE) by 181.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 18,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 28,440 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, up from 10,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Adobe for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 2.37M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,740 shares to 40,932 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 9,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,681 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold UBSI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 1.68% more from 71.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 5,382 shares. Heartland Advsrs holds 1.17% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) or 437,055 shares. United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Co reported 230,748 shares stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys, a New York-based fund reported 110,897 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability reported 24,115 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.01% stake. Etrade Capital Lc holds 12,634 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 21,137 were reported by Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 230,984 shares. Navellier Associates holds 0.09% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) or 15,442 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 13,900 shares. State Street holds 0.03% or 9.57M shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Lc invested 0.01% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Assetmark Inc stated it has 0% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 0% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $80,943 activity.

Analysts await United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. UBSI’s profit will be $65.20M for 14.41 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by United Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 5,150 shares to 37,562 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 13,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Group L P, a Texas-based fund reported 269,262 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White Incorporated invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Abner Herrman And Brock Lc accumulated 1,520 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 0.16% or 37,129 shares in its portfolio. Karp reported 8,860 shares stake. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability owns 44,342 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,179 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.94% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa holds 248,611 shares. 3,228 were accumulated by L & S. Boys Arnold And has 1,059 shares. Catalyst Advsr Ltd holds 0% or 200 shares. Rnc Cap holds 6,305 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Com invested 4.94% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). American Assets Investment Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 6,170 shares.

