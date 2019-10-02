As Adma Biologics (ADMA) Stock Value Declined, Perceptive Advisors Has Raised Holding by $15.00 Million; Tenet Healthcare (THC) Stake Maintained by Redwood Capital Management Llc

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) by 76.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 5.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 19.20% . The hedge fund held 11.52 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.59 million, up from 6.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Adma Biologics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.56M market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.46. About 150,755 shares traded. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 42.36% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA)

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.18 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 350,915 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 26/03/2018 – TENET: GLENVIEW TO SUPPORT BOARD NOMINEES, PROPOSALS; 29/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE SAYS INCREASED SIZE FROM 8 TO 10 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Reaches Agreement with Glenview; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.2% Position in Tenet; 29/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare Names Lloyd Austin, Meghan FitzGerald to Board; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Glenview Has Agreed to Vote Its Shrs in Favor of All of the Board’s Nominees; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Completes Purchase of USPI from WCAS; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 3.5% Position in Tenet; 28/03/2018 – Inovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tenet up 7% on increased Glenview stake – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Wall Street Thinks Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Will Soar 40% or More – Motley Fool” published on February 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Week In Cannabis: Canopy Growth Trims Bruce Linton, Congressional Hearings On Ending Marijuana Prohibition, And More – Yahoo Finance” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tenet and Aetna Sign Multi-Year Agreement – Business Wire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Cannabis Sales to More Than Quintuple by 2025, New Report Finds – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Aperio Gp Ltd has 0.01% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 60,598 shares. 66,509 are owned by Continental Advisors Limited. Blackrock reported 11.07 million shares stake. Hussman Strategic Advsr invested in 0.29% or 50,000 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc owns 111,417 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications reported 200 shares. Bessemer Gru owns 3,325 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 10,629 are owned by James Rech. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 129,878 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Corporation holds 48 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Grp Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 19,798 shares. 505,131 are held by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Principal owns 423,823 shares. Pointstate Lp invested in 36,200 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.1% or 354,514 shares.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 200,000 shares to 675,000 shares, valued at $26.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 450,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.10M shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19.76 million activity.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $5.50 million activity. The insider Guiheen Lawrence P. bought $100,000. Shares for $21.80M were sold by Biotest Divestiture Trust on Thursday, June 6. $16.00 million worth of stock was bought by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC on Tuesday, May 21. Grossman Jerrold B bought $48,000 worth of stock or 12,000 shares. $20,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares were bought by LENZ BRIAN. Grossman Adam S had bought 30,000 shares worth $120,000 on Friday, May 17.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $4.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 20,000 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $80.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc by 400,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,502 shares, and cut its stake in Invitae Corp.

More notable recent ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ADMA Biologics: Significant Derisking, Product Launches In Second Half Of The Year – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ADMA Receives Department of Health and Human Services U.S. License – GlobeNewswire” published on April 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why ADMA Biologics Is Getting Hammered Today – The Motley Fool” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of ADMA Biologics, Inc. — ADMA – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ADMA Biologics Elects to Draw-Down $27.5 Million in Capital from Existing Perceptive Advisors Credit Agreement – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 3.25, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold ADMA shares while 6 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 63.95 million shares or 192.43% more from 21.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alyeska Investment Grp Inc Lp has invested 0.03% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Goldman Sachs invested in 19,389 shares. Art Ltd Co owns 70,665 shares. Burns J W And New York has 14,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1.90M were accumulated by Blackrock. accumulated 17,385 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 4,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 1,289 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utd Services Automobile Association invested in 11,101 shares or 0% of the stock. Consonance Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 5.71M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 2,389 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited holds 69,094 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 2,600 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn owns 45,146 shares. 13,368 were accumulated by Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc).