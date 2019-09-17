As Adma Biologics (ADMA) Stock Declined, Broadfin Capital Decreased Its Holding; Costco Whsl New (COST) Shareholder Marco Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.07 Million

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) by 49.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 731,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.20% . The hedge fund held 747,500 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Adma Biologics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $314.09M market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.3. About 385,828 shares traded. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 42.36% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 16/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS; 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – BPC WILL WAIVE AND TERMINATE ALL RIGHTS TO NAME A DIRECTOR AND OBSERVER TO ADMA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections; 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA); 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 4,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 55,431 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.65 million, down from 59,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $290.63. About 1.08M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.72 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82M and $560.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,505 shares to 69,410 shares, valued at $14.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.51% or 36,215 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Inv Adv accumulated 2,583 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited accumulated 73,669 shares. Millennium Management holds 0.17% or 1.27 million shares. Pioneer Trust Bancshares N A Or stated it has 1,793 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Holding Com Ltd reported 0.62% stake. 4.82 million were reported by Invesco. Fulton State Bank Na holds 7,465 shares. Axa has invested 0.53% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 806,449 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca invested in 0.44% or 1,972 shares. Green Valley Investors Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.04% or 135,859 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins has 17,054 shares. Cibc Mkts owns 253,934 shares. Clarkston Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $5.50 million activity. The insider Biotest Divestiture Trust sold $21.80 million. 4.00M ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares with value of $16.00 million were bought by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC. The insider LENZ BRIAN bought $20,000. Mond James also bought $18,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares. Grossman Jerrold B also bought $48,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $120,000 was bought by Grossman Adam S.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $459.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 51,900 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $20.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 37,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Analysts await ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 36.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by ADMA Biologics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% EPS growth.