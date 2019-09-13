As Adma Biologics (ADMA) Share Value Declined, Perceptive Advisors Has Raised by $15.00 Million Its Stake; Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) Stake Maintained by Investec Asset Management Ltd

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 11.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 81,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The institutional investor held 759,843 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45M, up from 678,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $385.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 52,678 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE COMMENTS ON SUNESIS CAPITAL RESEARCH REPORT; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s posted one of its worst quarterly returns ever to start 2018, down 13.6 percent versus the market’s 1.2 percent decline; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Information in Response to Erroneous Research Report; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT BOOSTED ESV, FIVE, BHF IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LAUNCHES INNOVATION UNIT; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Launches Innovation Unit

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) by 76.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 5.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 19.20% . The hedge fund held 11.52M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.59M, up from 6.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Adma Biologics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.09. About 275,952 shares traded. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 42.36% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA); 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019; 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – BPC WILL WAIVE AND TERMINATE ALL RIGHTS TO NAME A DIRECTOR AND OBSERVER TO ADMA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Total Outstanding Common Stk Reduced by Approximately 19%; 16/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GLRE shares while 22 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 2.64% less from 16.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 44,337 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation reported 0% stake. Us Comml Bank De reported 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 0% or 69,927 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 42,345 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsr has 19,933 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Republic Mngmt invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 22,700 shares. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 45,037 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 5,446 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 19,192 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 590,460 shares. Pnc Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 202 shares. Citigroup has 8,267 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $26.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.31M shares to 648,507 shares, valued at $92.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 122,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

More notable recent Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Greenlight Re: To Invest Or Not To Invest (With David Einhorn), That’s The Question – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Greenlight Capital Re Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Greenlight Capital Re: Tesla Brings Einhorn From Hero To Zero And Back – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 3.25, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold ADMA shares while 6 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 63.95 million shares or 192.43% more from 21.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 58,374 are held by Jane Street Group Ltd Llc. Financial Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Ameriprise Financial reported 0% stake. State Street owns 396,893 shares. Amer Intl reported 17,385 shares stake. 1,642 are owned by Ameritas Investment Prtnrs. Jefferies Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Legal & General Gru Public Limited Company holds 5,015 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Com owns 0.02% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) for 70,665 shares. 13,368 are owned by Tower Cap Lc (Trc). 683 Mngmt Lc has 1.42M shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. 2.45 million are held by Vanguard Grp Inc. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 400 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 369,000 shares.

More notable recent ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADMA Biologics Receives FDA Approval for License Transfers for BIVIGAM® and Nabi-HB – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ADMA Biologics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ADMA Bio down 10% after hours on equity offering – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ADMA Biologics Elects to Draw-Down $27.5 Million in Capital from Existing Perceptive Advisors Credit Agreement – GlobeNewswire” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ADMA Biologics Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $5.50 million activity. Guiheen Lawrence P. bought 25,000 shares worth $100,000. $20,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) was bought by LENZ BRIAN on Friday, May 17. 30,000 shares were bought by Grossman Adam S, worth $120,000 on Friday, May 17. Another trade for 4,500 shares valued at $18,000 was made by Mond James on Friday, May 17. 12,000 shares were bought by Grossman Jerrold B, worth $48,000. $16.00M worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) was bought by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC on Tuesday, May 21.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $4.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Health Inc by 187,979 shares to 307,021 shares, valued at $20.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 362,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Amarin Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).