As Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Shares Declined, Route One Investment Company LP Has Boosted Position by $6.25 Million; Ubs Oconnor Has Lowered Its Crown Ca (CCI) Stake by $2.18 Billion

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.84 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.70 million, up from 9.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Adecoagro S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $824.05M market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.07. About 125,862 shares traded. Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has declined 12.47% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRO News: 12/04/2018 – SANCOR APPROVES ADECOAGRO TAKEOVER OFFER; 15/03/2018 ADECOAGRO 4Q ADJ EBITDA $81.3M, EST. $83.2M (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Adecoagro recorded 1Q18 Adjusted EBITDA of $61.9 MM, 38.4% higher year over year; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $61.9M; 15/05/2018 – Route One Investment Company Buys 1.8% Position in Adecoagro; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +47.9%; 26/03/2018 – Adecoagro Bids for Argentine Dairy Co-Op, Countering Fonterra; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Comments On Adecoagro’s Potential Acquisition Of SanCor; 16/05/2018 – Adecoagro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Crown Ca (CCI) by 75.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $717.00 million, down from 22,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Crown Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.52. About 2.11 million shares traded or 17.54% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commscope Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 461,896 shares to 8.71 million shares, valued at $189.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $4.60 million activity. HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR bought $41,283 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,798 were accumulated by Caprock Grp. Goldman Sachs Grp, New York-based fund reported 2.31 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 730,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 70,053 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,465 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.14% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Yorktown Mgmt & Rech Com invested 0.07% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 176,926 were accumulated by Thrivent Finance For Lutherans. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 700 shares. Colony Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 136,307 shares. 1,654 were accumulated by Great Lakes Advisors Lc. Cap Intll Sarl, a California-based fund reported 30,790 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 240,814 shares in its portfolio. North Star Invest Mgmt Corp reported 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).