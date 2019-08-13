As Adecoagro S A (AGRO) Shares Declined, Ems Capital LP Raised Its Stake by $1.40 Million; Reliant Investment Management Lowered Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) as Share Price Rose

Reliant Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliant Investment Management Llc sold 4,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 16,375 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, down from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliant Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $275.17. About 1.57M shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Adecoagro S A (AGRO) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 233,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.60% . The hedge fund held 10.31 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.01M, up from 10.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Adecoagro S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $657.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.73% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.64. About 1.19 million shares traded or 240.14% up from the average. Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has declined 20.68% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRO News: 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $61.9M

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 23.89 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.