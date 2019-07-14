As Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Route One Investment Company LP Has Boosted Position; Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Boosted Its Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holding by $3.11 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 1.04M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.84 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.70 million, up from 9.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Adecoagro S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $824.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.07. About 128,128 shares traded. Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has declined 12.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRO News: 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $61.9M; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Adecoagro Bids for Argentine Dairy Co-Op, Countering Fonterra; 23/03/2018 – ADECOAGRO IS SAID TO BID FOR ARGENTINE DAIRY CO-OP: LA NACION; 16/05/2018 – Adecoagro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Comments On Adecoagro’s Potential Acquisition Of SanCor; 14/05/2018 – Adecoagro recorded 1Q18 Adjusted EBITDA of $61.9 MM, 38.4% higher year over year; 12/04/2018 – SANCOR APPROVES ADECOAGRO TAKEOVER OFFER; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +47.9%; 15/03/2018 ADECOAGRO 4Q ADJ EBITDA $81.3M, EST. $83.2M (2 EST.)

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 38.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 194,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 694,396 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.13 million, up from 500,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 341,770 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 448,321 were reported by Cornerstone Advsrs. Suntrust Banks reported 18,227 shares stake. Bbva Compass Bancorp reported 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Coe Cap Management Llc invested 0.46% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Lincoln Natl Corporation holds 87,313 shares. Hl Ser Ltd Liability Co reported 0.09% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). First Republic Inv Mngmt Incorporated reported 111,373 shares. Cls Limited Liability Company accumulated 289,536 shares. 58,439 were accumulated by Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Com. Arete Wealth Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 3,000 are held by Advisory Services Ltd Company. Kingfisher Limited Liability Company has 126,321 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. 6.35M are held by Morgan Stanley. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $631.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Mlp Energy Ren (GER) by 517,415 shares to 415,588 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 41,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 558,118 shares, and cut its stake in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 5,304 shares valued at $80,515 was bought by THACKER WILLIAM L.