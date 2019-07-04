As Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Share Price Declined, Holder Route One Investment Company LP Boosted Its Holding; Pathstone Family Office Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $12.55 Million

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 83.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 107,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,776 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 128,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.84M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.70 million, up from 9.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Adecoagro S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $814.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.99. About 106,204 shares traded. Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has declined 12.47% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRO News: 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +47.9%; 16/05/2018 – Adecoagro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $61.9M; 15/03/2018 ADECOAGRO 4Q ADJ EBITDA $81.3M, EST. $83.2M (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Comments On Adecoagro’s Potential Acquisition Of SanCor; 12/04/2018 – SANCOR APPROVES ADECOAGRO TAKEOVER OFFER; 15/05/2018 – Route One Investment Company Buys 1.8% Position in Adecoagro; 26/03/2018 – Adecoagro Bids for Argentine Dairy Co-Op, Countering Fonterra; 14/05/2018 – Adecoagro recorded 1Q18 Adjusted EBITDA of $61.9 MM, 38.4% higher year over year

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj stated it has 3.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fenimore Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pure Advisors owns 9,922 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Thomasville Bancshares has 4.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Acg Wealth has invested 2.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Westwood Mgmt Il holds 7.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 496,200 shares. Davis R M holds 1.21% or 276,615 shares. Garde Capital Inc has 1.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Com reported 3,795 shares stake. Hudson Bay Cap Management LP has invested 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 13.61M shares or 3.29% of its portfolio. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Company reported 3.71% stake. Qs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Rech & Mngmt holds 3.59% or 73,063 shares in its portfolio. Thornburg Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Video Game Roundup: E3 Update, MSFT Unveils Project Scarlett – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/11/2019: CREE, AVGO, AAPL, ACLS, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Microsoft’s Azure Is No AWS, Says Bearish Jefferies – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dividend Investors Should Buy Nokia Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Are Selling Arista: Here’s Why They’re Wrong – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $786.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,786 shares to 9,473 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 8,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).