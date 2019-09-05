As Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Market Valuation Declined, Route One Investment Company LP Has Upped by $6.25 Million Its Holding; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Mackay Shields Has Decreased Holding by $6.73 Million as Stock Price Rose

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.60% . The hedge fund held 10.84M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.70 million, up from 9.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Adecoagro S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $641.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.45. About 279,174 shares traded. Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has declined 20.68% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRO News: 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +47.9%; 26/03/2018 – Adecoagro Bids for Argentine Dairy Co-Op, Countering Fonterra; 15/03/2018 ADECOAGRO 4Q ADJ EBITDA $81.3M, EST. $83.2M (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – Adecoagro recorded 1Q18 Adjusted EBITDA of $61.9 MM, 38.4% higher year over year; 15/05/2018 – Route One Investment Company Buys 1.8% Position in Adecoagro; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $61.9M; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Comments On Adecoagro’s Potential Acquisition Of SanCor; 12/04/2018 – SANCOR APPROVES ADECOAGRO TAKEOVER OFFER; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Adecoagro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 10.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 127,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.14 million, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.85. About 7.02M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 29/05/2018 – @NeYoCompound would love to meet Warren Buffett, but doesn’t have any pressing finance or business questions for the Oracle of Omaha; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and PwC Team to Support Finance Transformation for Insurers and Provide IFRS 17 Compliance Expertise; 01/05/2018 – New Groundbreaking Customer Cloud Service Helps Utilities Improve Service, Reduce Costs and Accelerate Time to Go Live; 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 16/03/2018 – Eubanks, Di Lorenzo receive annual Oracle US Tennis Awards; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% IN 4Q; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.70 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 8,773 shares to 94,680 shares, valued at $9.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 14,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).