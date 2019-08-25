As Adecoagro S A (AGRO) Market Valuation Declined, Ems Capital LP Has Lifted Position by $1.40 Million; Sectoral Asset Management Position in Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Decreased by $874,500 as Share Value Declined

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Adecoagro S A (AGRO) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 233,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.60% . The hedge fund held 10.31 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.01 million, up from 10.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Adecoagro S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.72. About 308,607 shares traded. Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has declined 20.68% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRO News: 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $61.9M; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +47.9%; 15/05/2018 – Route One Investment Company Buys 1.8% Position in Adecoagro; 14/05/2018 – Adecoagro recorded 1Q18 Adjusted EBITDA of $61.9 MM, 38.4% higher year over year; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – ADECOAGRO IS SAID TO BID FOR ARGENTINE DAIRY CO-OP: LA NACION; 16/05/2018 – Adecoagro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – SANCOR APPROVES ADECOAGRO TAKEOVER OFFER; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Comments On Adecoagro’s Potential Acquisition Of SanCor; 26/03/2018 – Adecoagro Bids for Argentine Dairy Co-Op, Countering Fonterra

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) by 14.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 31,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, down from 37,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $169.3. About 484,522 shares traded or 31.63% up from the average. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 14/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 12/03/2018 – Goodway Group Select Sage lntacct to Manage its Digital Evolution Realizing 227% Growth; 28/05/2018 – Sage Gold Closes Initial Tranche of Private Placement; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Pretax Profit Falls on Sales Issues; 23/05/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – INTEGRATION IS CURRENTLY LIVE IN UNITED STATES, CANADA, GERMANY AND UK; 07/05/2018 – Sage Communications Wins Multiple Gold and Platinum Hermes Creative Awards for Nonprofit and Government Clients; 27/04/2018 – Sage Gold Delayed in Completion of Annual Filings; 30/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA Filing and Grant of Priority Review for Brexanolone IV in the Treatment of; 13/04/2018 – Britain’s FTSE under pressure as Sage sinks; 21/03/2018 – Sage Foundation Donates Sage Business Cloud People Technology to Non-Profits

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.21 million shares. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 2,269 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 9,324 shares. 133 are held by Benjamin F Edwards And Co. Rock Springs Cap Management Limited Partnership owns 92,500 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 384,925 shares. First Personal Financial holds 0.01% or 143 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a Colorado-based fund reported 516 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 85,400 shares. Cutter And Company Brokerage has invested 0.28% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.05% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Senator Group Inc Limited Partnership invested in 0.81% or 225,000 shares. Hood River Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Oregon-based fund reported 350,368 shares. Moreover, Picton Mahoney Asset has 0.21% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 17,105 shares.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $831.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albireo Pharma Inc by 13,000 shares to 242,978 shares, valued at $7.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Savara Inc by 49,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 896,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Unum Therapeutics.

