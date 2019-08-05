As Addus Homecare Com (ADUS) Valuation Rose, Sawgrass Asset Management Cut Its Stake; Roanoke Asset Management Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) Has Raised by $702,939

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp Com (ADUS) by 24.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 7,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The institutional investor held 23,530 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 30,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $79.75. About 80,753 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 47,550 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 34,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.67 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F

