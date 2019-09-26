As Addus Homecare (ADUS) Stock Price Rose, Eos Management LP Has Decreased Its Position; As Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Valuation Declined, Fifth Third Bancorp Lowered Stake

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 9,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 167,487 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.04M, down from 177,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $92.66. About 1.45M shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39

Eos Management Lp decreased its stake in Addus Homecare (ADUS) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eos Management Lp sold 440,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.79 million, down from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eos Management Lp who had been investing in Addus Homecare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $81.62. About 127,286 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS); 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $32.60 million activity.

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.55M for 40.81 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold ADUS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 12.82 million shares or 0.40% less from 12.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 2,750 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bartlett Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 1,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 51,367 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 140,684 shares. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.53% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). State Common Retirement Fund reported 11,900 shares stake. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 84,339 shares. Cadence Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 52,240 shares. Los Angeles & Equity holds 9,674 shares. Illinois-based Castleark Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.26% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 0.62% or 208,195 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp accumulated 27,800 shares.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $436.72 million for 17.82 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $16.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 15,714 shares to 26,997 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 40,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $13,665 activity.