As Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Market Value Declined, Kerrisdale Advisers Has Increased Holding; Sysco (SYY) Position Has Raised by Scott & Selber Inc

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) by 233.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 160,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The hedge fund held 229,347 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, up from 68,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.96M market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 1.13M shares traded or 198.80% up from the average. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has declined 73.41% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMS News: 19/04/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PATIENTS RECEIVING GOCOVRI EXPERIENCED LONG-TERM DURABILITY FOR UP TO TWO YEARS; 27/04/2018 – ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LTD – NO LONGER IN A POSITION TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF INTEREST IN GLOBAL PHARM HOLDINGS INC; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 3.4% Position in Adamas Pharma; 19/04/2018 – Adamas Announces Final Results From Phase 3 Study of GOCOVRI in Parkinson’s Disease Patients With Dyskinesia; 25/04/2018 – USGS: M 4.3 – 58km W of Adamas, Greece; 03/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – ADAMAS FIN ASIA LTD ADAM UP OWNERSHIP IN HKMH; 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS – ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM TWO POOLED PHASE 3 STUDIES IN PARKINSON’S DISEASE PATIENTS WITH DYSKINESIA; 27/04/2018 – Adamas Finance Asia: Fortune Insight Unable to Complete Global Pharm Buy; 26/03/2018 – ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LTD ADAM.L – INCREASE OF COMPANY’S INDIRECT SHAREHOLDING IN HKMH FROM 79.26% TO 84.81%

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 17,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 32,077 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27 million, up from 14,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $78.38. About 3.36M shares traded or 24.03% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Ltd owns 265,066 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 680,024 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 902,614 shares. Park National Corporation Oh reported 0.34% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 4,623 were accumulated by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated. 154,900 are held by Uss Mgmt. Preferred Limited Liability Company has 25,305 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0.01% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 347 shares. Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Ser Incorporated has invested 1.36% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Fmr Ltd Llc owns 6.04M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Central Retail Bank & has 1.09% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Prudential Plc invested in 0.01% or 33,408 shares. Bp Pcl owns 50,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Hexavest Inc holds 981,832 shares. Btc Cap Mgmt reported 45,667 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trian Fund bought an activist stake in Legg Mason in 2Q19, reduced stake in PPG Industries – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HFM FoodService Becomes Sysco HawaiÊ»i at Grand Opening Ceremony – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should We Expect From Sysco Corporation’s (NYSE:SYY) Earnings In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sysco Provides Aid for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.