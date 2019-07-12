As Adamas Pharmaceuti (ADMS) Stock Declined, Sectoral Asset Management Cut Holding; As Ctrip.Com International LTD (CTRP) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Nomura Holdings Has Cut Its Holding by $3.08 Million

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) by 44.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 68,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,696 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, down from 154,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Ctrip.Com International Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 1.58 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ. EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. $1.00; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuti (ADMS) by 28.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 325,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 808,924 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Adamas Pharmaceuti for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $170.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.99. About 312,012 shares traded. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has declined 82.00% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMS News: 19/04/2018 – Adamas Announces Final Results from the Two-Year Phase 3 Open-Label Study of GOCOVRI™ in Parkinson’s Disease Patients with Dyskinesia; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 3.4% Position in Adamas Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Adamas Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – Adamas Finance Asia: Fortune Insight Unable to Complete Global Pharm Buy; 05/04/2018 – ADAMAS FIN ASIA LTD – DISPOSAL AND NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Adamas Pharma; 12/04/2018 – Adamas Announces Multiple Data Presentations at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS – THE 2 POOLED PHASE 3 STUDIES SHOWED GOCOVRI-TREATED PATIENTS EXPERIENCED 41 PCT FALL IN DYSKINESIA FROM BASELINE AT WEEK 12; 03/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.07 million for 49.20 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Trip.com simplifies China train travel Nasdaq:CTRP – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NXPI, CTRP – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CTRP Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Ctrip (CTRP): Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ctrip Earnings: CTRP Stock Surges as Q1 Sales Surge 21% Y2Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 9,705 shares to 24,433 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 77,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

More notable recent Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for June 4, 2019 : CRM, GWRE, HQY, PVTL, AMBA, GME, NX – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Allergan (AGN) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.2% Higher – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Robbins Arroyo LLP: Complaint Alleges that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS) Misled Shareholders – Business Wire” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Blueprint Medicine Expedites Clinical Programs, Eyepoint Offering, Precision Biosciences IPO – Benzinga” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Analysts await Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.97 earnings per share, up 23.02% or $0.29 from last year’s $-1.26 per share. After $-1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.19% EPS growth.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $831.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 558,398 shares to 715,798 shares, valued at $14.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuti by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Evelo Biosciences.