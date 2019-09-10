As Acuity Brands (Holding Co) (AYI) Market Value Declined, Bright Rock Capital Management Lifted by $360,000 Its Position; Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) Holder New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Raised Its Position by $512,960 as Share Price Declined

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) Inc (AYI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $129.16. About 313,818 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS,: UP SHR; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 14/03/2018 – Glendale Eye Medical Group Partners with Trilogy Eye Medical Group (Acuity Eye Group™); 05/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC AYI.N : JMP SECURITIES RAISES TO MARKET OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Says Deal Won’t Materially Impact FY18; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% . The hedge fund held 65,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 53,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.45. About 134,289 shares traded. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 20.85% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS SAYS CO BEEN ISSUED ONE FORM 483 WITH 4 OBSERVATIONS; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S GETS EIR FROM FDA; 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – APPOINTS EREZ ISRAELI AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 21/03/2018 – DR. REDDY’S GETS 5 OBSERVATIONS IN FDA FORM 483; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S SEES LAWSUIT TRIGGERING 30-MOS STAY ON FDA APPROVAL; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S GETS EIR FROM FDA FOR CUERNAVACA PLANT IN MEXICO; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 3.02 BLN RUPEES – TV; 09/04/2018 – Mezzion Wins Appellate Jurisdiction Fight Against Dr. Reddy’s; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DEFENDING PATENT ESTATE; STAY UNTIL 2020 IN DR. REDDY’S; 22/05/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories posts surprise fall in profit amid US pricing pressure

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $299.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Llc reported 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Investec Asset Limited holds 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) or 23,439 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 107,425 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust accumulated 28,580 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited has 2,666 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Mesirow Fincl Investment Mgmt owns 53,520 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma invested in 63,858 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt reported 2,972 shares. Millennium Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). 10,013 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Northern Corp owns 447,421 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0.02% or 619,244 shares. Alps Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 14,762 shares. 11,551 are held by Dupont Capital Corporation.

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Acuity Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:AYI – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Acuity Brands Announces Management Changes NYSE:AYI – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Acuity Brands Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Acuity Brands Reports Record Quarterly and Full-Year Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 03, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Want To Invest In Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)? Here’s How It Performed Lately – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46M and $131.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories announces the launch of Versavo® (bevacizumab biosimilar) in India – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Its U.S. Subsidiary, Promius Pharma, Announce FDA Approval for TOSYMRAâ„¢ (Sumatriptan Nasal Spray) 10 mg, in the U.S. Market – Business Wire” published on January 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Form 6-K DR REDDYS LABORATORIES For: Aug 20 – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dr. Reddy’s relaunches generic Suboxone – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 09/04/2019: RDY,PODD,OPGN,HQY – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.