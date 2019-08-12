As Acuity Brands (AYI) Valuation Declined, Vulcan Value Partners Lowered by $5.93 Million Its Stake; New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holder Kylin Management Has Raised Holding

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 49,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 505,320 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.64 million, down from 554,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $126.33. About 50,668 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS: PURCHASE OF IOTA ENGINEERING; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS WILL CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGH AT A DECELERATING PACE”; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Near Visual Acuity With ODYSIGHT, a Smartphone Based Medical App in Comparison to a Standardize; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – THIRD-PARTY FORECASTS, INDICATORS SUGGEST DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICAN LIGHTING MARKET WILL IMPROVE LATER IN CALENDAR 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Acuity Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYI); 19/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc: Verve Adds Atrius(TM) IoT Solutions from Acuity Brands to Its Location-Based Mobile Marketing Platform; 02/04/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $2.11 a share – Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Products Win Best of Category Design Excellence Awards During LIGHTFAIR® International 2018

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $103.25. About 182,832 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) or 9,927 shares. The Maryland-based Profund Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Delphi Ma reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Lc has invested 0.06% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Atlanta Capital Commerce L L C owns 1.51M shares. Ww Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP reported 86,450 shares stake. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Swiss Bank & Trust stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). 7,028 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System. 8,100 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Brown Advisory reported 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). 51,930 are owned by Retirement System Of Alabama. Lathrop Invest Mngmt Corp holds 2.46% or 68,957 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 6,300 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

