As Acuity Brands (AYI) Stock Value Declined, Generation Investment Management Llp Has Increased by $4.10 Million Its Holding; Symantec (SYMC) Shareholder Lonestar Capital Management Has Raised Position

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.58. About 2.60M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SEES 1Q ADJ REV $1.14B TO $1.17B, EST. $1.19B; 19/03/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS- ON MARCH 19, UNIT OF CO RECEIVED $65 MLN PAYMENT DUE FROM SYMANTEC CORP UNDER CONFIDENTIAL PATENT LICENSE AND SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH A FORMER EMPLOYEE’S CONCERNS REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES INCLUDE COMMENTARY ON HISTORICAL FINANCIAL RESULTS; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO ALSO PROVIDE FURTHER DETAIL ON CO’S FINANCIAL RESULTS & OUTLOOK; 10/05/2018 – Symantec reports smaller quarterly loss; 25/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Symantec Corporation and Certain Officers — SYMC; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 23/05/2018 – Symantec’s Woes Could Be Carbon Black’s Blessing as Ratings Loom; 14/05/2018 – Symantec recoups some losses ahead of investor call to address audit; 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 34,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 3.39M shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406.43M, up from 3.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $130.67. About 146,726 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 21/04/2018 – DJ Acuity Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYI); 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $2.09; 29/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Clos; 14/05/2018 – International Value Advisers Buys 2.2% of Acuity Brands; 02/05/2018 – Lucid Announces BuildingOS Facilities, Providing a Unified View of the Operating Performance of Commercial Building Portfolios; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS,: UP SHR

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 567,190 shares to 433,438 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 36,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,067 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.49M shares to 11.02M shares, valued at $662.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 223,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).