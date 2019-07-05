As Acuity Brands (AYI) Stock Rose, Riverbridge Partners Has Increased Stake by $5.06 Million; Apple Com (AAPL) Position Increased by Timber Creek Capital Management Llc

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 42,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 278,716 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.45 million, up from 236,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.17. About 615,342 shares traded or 71.63% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Visual Acuity and Optical Coherence Tomography One Year After ILM-flap Transposition; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS ACQUISITION OF IOTA ENGINEERING, NO TERMS; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – SOME SHORT, LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTAL DRIVERS OF MARKETS THAT CO SERVES REMAIN POSITIVE, LIKE DEMAND FOR ATRIUS-BASED LIGHTING SOLUTIONS; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – THIRD-PARTY FORECASTS, INDICATORS SUGGEST DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICAN LIGHTING MARKET WILL IMPROVE LATER IN CALENDAR 2018; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS AND BELIEVE OVERALL MARKET CONDITIONS COULD CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR NEAR FUTURE”; 16/03/2018 – AYI May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in More Than 5 Yrs; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS,: UP SHR; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS WILL CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGH AT A DECELERATING PACE”; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2896.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 16,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,783 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, up from 560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – APPLE DETERMINED, IN LIMITED NUMBER OF 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO UNITS, A COMPONENT MAY FAIL CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 09/04/2018 – APPLE BLOG: APPLE NOW GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY; 18/03/2018 – Apple is designing and testing screens -Bloomberg; 20/05/2018 – Google takes aim at Apple and Spotify with paid-for music streaming service; 02/05/2018 – Apple caps tech revival and spurs Wall St to rethink pessimism; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK SAYS ON TARGET TO HIT $50B/YR SERVICES REV TARGET; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP: PLAN TO TALK TRADE IN MEETING WITH APPLE’S COOK; 11/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA INTRODUCING APPLE CHAT FOR IPHONE ON T-MOBILE; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Airtel slams Jio for Apple Watch service complaints – Economic Times

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability has invested 1.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.79% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Colonial Advsrs has invested 4.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moneta Grp Inv Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Covington Investment Inc has 33,451 shares. 10,518 are owned by Tealwood Asset Management. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 53,473 shares. Asset Llc invested in 47,326 shares. Lbmc Advsr Limited Liability, a Tennessee-based fund reported 3,634 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Company has 1.41% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 306,883 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System. Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Llc reported 56,082 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Greenwood Gearhart Inc holds 2.45% or 44,043 shares. Lincoln Natl Corporation has 106,817 shares. Westfield Capital Management Lp has 2.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60 million and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 8,145 shares to 23,250 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 147,946 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $123.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exponent Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 122,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 666,119 shares, and cut its stake in Blackline Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust, New York-based fund reported 8,013 shares. 2,723 are held by Creative Planning. Weiss Multi holds 0.03% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) or 8,500 shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) accumulated 4,401 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 6,767 shares. Westpac has 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Jefferies Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 10,175 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owns 0.41% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 400,000 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). 4,193 were accumulated by Synovus. Moreover, Fdx Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). New Amsterdam Prtn Limited Liability New York holds 2,094 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Inc Ks owns 44,692 shares. Moreover, Royal Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 103,875 shares.