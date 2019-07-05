As Acuity Brands (AYI) Stock Rose, Holder Harvey Partners Has Lowered Holding; As Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Market Value Rose, Tyvor Capital Raised by $3.25 Million Its Holding

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 47.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,000 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 17,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $129.32. About 588,484 shares traded or 64.14% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 16/05/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – CURRENT WEAKNESS IN LIGHTING INDUSTRY HAS CREATED A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT FOR CO; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Near Visual Acuity With ODYSIGHT, a Smartphone Based Medical App in Comparison to a Standardize; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS,: UP SHR; 02/05/2018 – Lucid Announces BuildingOS Facilities, Providing a Unified View of the Operating Performance of Commercial Building Portfolios; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – THIRD-PARTY FORECASTS, INDICATORS SUGGEST DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICAN LIGHTING MARKET WILL IMPROVE LATER IN CALENDAR 2018; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–SUPPLIES: Visual Acuity Charts . – 36C24718Q0429; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by 53.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 120,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 343,515 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42M, up from 223,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 4.12% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $17.05. About 2.09M shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has risen 2.41% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Goes Ex-Dividend, Trades Without Payout; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% FOR QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Implied Volatility Drops as Shares Fall; 25/04/2018 – Abercrombie Aims to Be $5B Global Lifestyle Brand; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: ABERCROMBIE & FITCH 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.10, EST. $1.12; 08/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : TELSEY ADVISORY GROUP RAISES PRICE TARGET TO $26 FROM $24; 07/03/2018 ABERCROMBIE & FITCH SEES YR COMP SALES UP LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Is Maintained at Market Perform by BMO Capital; 23/05/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N FY2018 REV VIEW $3.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold ANF shares while 67 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.53 million shares or 1.41% less from 72.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 20,912 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.2% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) or 99,674 shares. Aperio Group Lc owns 39,166 shares. 42,520 are owned by Coatue Management Limited Liability Corporation. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 3,040 shares. Comerica Comml Bank invested 0.01% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Bridgeway Inc reported 455,600 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 165,269 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Everence Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 29,925 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 64,202 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0% or 7,873 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 78,679 shares. Edgestream LP owns 129,201 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited has invested 0% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 64,200 shares to 95,800 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $74,966 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.46M were reported by Jpmorgan Chase &. Numerixs Invest Techs, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 3,580 shares. 4.22M were accumulated by Blackrock. Westpac Bk has 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 2,689 shares. Utd Financial Advisers Ltd Co invested in 7,103 shares. Primecap Management Com Ca invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Royal London Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 17,218 shares. 1,700 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% or 56,821 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 6,224 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 500 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 58,810 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0% stake. New England Mngmt Inc owns 0.65% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 8,051 shares. Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32 million and $60.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.