As Acuity Brands (AYI) Stock Price Declined, Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Increased Holding by $1.19 Million; Greenleaf Trust Decreased Stake in Sanofi (SNY) by $566,632

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 47.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 12,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 14,184 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $628,000, down from 27,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.73. About 897,603 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 06/03/2018 – Sanofi Proposes Reappointment of CEO Olivier Brandicourt to Board; 24/04/2018 – UK bans Sanofi epilepsy drug without pregnancy prevention plan; 17/04/2018 – Sanofi in Exclusive Negotiations with Advent International for Sale of Sanofi’s Zentiva; 14/05/2018 – SANOFI HAS 95.6% OF ABLYNX AFTER INITIAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 12/03/2018 – Busy Sanofi takes a pass on one of Alnylam’s rare disease drugs, FDA offers ‘breakthrough’ status for PhIII $SNY $ALNY; 08/05/2018 – SANOFI INDIA LTD SANO.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.78 BLN RUPEES VS 5.13 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Reduced Composite Rate of All-Cause Hospitalization and Mortality by About 50%, Relative to Placebo; 18/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Aubagio Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 2%

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 65.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 9,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 25,096 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 15,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $123.63. About 85,721 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 29/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q EPS $2.33; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS ACQUISITION OF IOTA ENGINEERING, NO TERMS; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–SUPPLIES: Visual Acuity Charts . – 36C24718Q0429; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 14/03/2018 – Glendale Eye Medical Group Partners with Trilogy Eye Medical Group (Acuity Eye Group™); 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Visual Acuity and Optical Coherence Tomography One Year After ILM-flap Transposition; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Says Deal Won’t Materially Impact FY18; 26/04/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc.: Spatial DNA Signs as Atrius IoT Partner to Deliver Leading Enterprise System Integration and Visual Analytics Platform; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports

Analysts await Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SNY’s profit will be $2.85B for 9.90 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.70% EPS growth.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinor Asa Adr by 22,942 shares to 59,905 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd Adr (NYSE:HMC) by 37,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Et Al reported 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.01% or 500 shares. Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 48,847 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% or 7,028 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank reported 7,219 shares. State Street owns 1.35M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 90 are held by Bessemer Group Inc. Meritage Mngmt invested in 0.48% or 39,078 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Rowland & Counsel Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Daiwa Securities reported 0% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Keybank National Association Oh owns 4,586 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 68,425 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

