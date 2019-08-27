As Acuity Brands (AYI) Stock Price Declined, Gam Holding Ag Lifted Holding by $357,480; Intelsat S A (I) Holder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Trimmed Its Position as Valuation Rose

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $19.34. About 511,411 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 67.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 2,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 7,374 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $885,000, up from 4,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $120.57. About 94,655 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – SOFT ORDER ACTIVITY IN CERTAIN SALES CHANNELS SUGGESTS GROWTH IN LIGHTING FIXTURE MARKET MAY REMAIN SLUGGISH FOR BALANCE OF 2018; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 16/05/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Near Visual Acuity With ODYSIGHT, a Smartphone Based Medical App in Comparison to a Standardize; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 08/05/2018 – Acuity Healthcare Names John Baron Vice President – Operations Support; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS,: UP SHR; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS & REPORTS

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU) by 1.42 million shares to 2.67M shares, valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enova Intl Inc by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG).

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 16,100 shares to 148,200 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,732 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsrs LP has 0.02% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Tudor Corporation Et Al reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Cornerstone Inc has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Susquehanna Interest Gp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 14,618 shares. Atlanta Capital Mngmt Co L L C owns 0.87% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 1.51M shares. Etrade Management Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 6,767 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability accumulated 78,643 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Andra Ap reported 0.16% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 572,155 shares. Synovus holds 4,193 shares. Natl Bank holds 1,833 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Magnetar Ltd Com stated it has 10,376 shares. Kansas-based Kornitzer Cap Ks has invested 0.1% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). 7,374 were accumulated by Gam Ag. American Century invested in 0.12% or 955,973 shares.