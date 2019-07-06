As Acuity Brands (AYI) Shares Rose, Generation Investment Management Llp Boosted by $4.10 Million Its Position; Peregrine Asset Advisers Holding in American Tower (AMT) Has Increased by $3.51 Million as Stock Price Rose

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 34,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.39M shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406.43 million, up from 3.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $130.69. About 767,630 shares traded or 114.10% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 16/05/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – SOFT ORDER ACTIVITY IN CERTAIN SALES CHANNELS SUGGESTS GROWTH IN LIGHTING FIXTURE MARKET MAY REMAIN SLUGGISH FOR BALANCE OF 2018; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS,: UP SHR; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Near Visual Acuity With ODYSIGHT, a Smartphone Based Medical App in Comparison to a Standardize; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 05/03/2018 Acuity Hospital of South Texas Hires Tammy Holland as Chief Clinical Officer

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 556.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 17,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,005 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $209.04. About 1.38 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whalerock Point Llc invested in 0.26% or 2,050 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 0.58% stake. Avenir holds 12.84% or 614,169 shares in its portfolio. Intrust Bankshares Na holds 0.46% or 9,187 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0% or 303,665 shares. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 1,876 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 278,442 shares. Miller Howard Invests holds 8,991 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 63,991 are owned by Trillium Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Amica Mutual Ins holds 17,544 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Hills Bank Trust owns 12,468 shares. Private Trust Na holds 0.55% or 13,486 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0.4% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0.23% or 140,801 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 31,432 shares.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $173.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,727 shares to 7,577 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 4,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,757 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $10.67 million activity. Lara Gustavo sold $503,250 worth of stock or 3,050 shares. 7,243 shares were sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P, worth $1.19 million.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 567,231 shares to 10.11M shares, valued at $1.06 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 778,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.92M shares, and cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Limited Partnership invested in 23,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bessemer Gp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Retirement Of Alabama holds 51,930 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Seizert Cap Partners Ltd accumulated 549,452 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Comm owns 507 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management invested in 2,666 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust owns 7,219 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Andra Ap has 0.16% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Westpac reported 2,689 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 14,200 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,496 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 3,555 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt owns 5,794 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 500 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 89,830 shares.