As Acuity Brands (AYI) Shares Declined, Shareholder Meritage Portfolio Management Lowered Its Stake; Riverpark Capital Management Holds Position in Teradata Del (TDC)

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (TDC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 21,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The institutional investor held 214,059 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.67 million, up from 192,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $32.76. About 784,697 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 05/04/2018 – Teradata Scores Highest in 3 of 4 Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Report: Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Analytics; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.58 TO $0.64; 21/04/2018 – DJ Teradata Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDC); 03/05/2018 – TERADATA 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 16C; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.53, REV VIEW $2.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – Teradata Operations, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/25/2018; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 0c; 08/03/2018 – Teradata Names Martyn Etherington As Chief Marketing Officer to Bolster Its Cloud Strategy; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES FY REV. ABOUT $2.15B TO $2.18B, EST. $2.18B

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 24.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 9,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 29,606 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.08 million, down from 39,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $139.16. About 288,394 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 16/03/2018 – AYI May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in More Than 5 Yrs; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Visual Acuity and Optical Coherence Tomography One Year After ILM-flap Transposition; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Acuity Brands, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS WILL CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGH AT A DECELERATING PACE”; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Clos; 26/04/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc.: Spatial DNA Signs as Atrius IoT Partner to Deliver Leading Enterprise System Integration and Visual Analytics Platform; 05/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC AYI.N : JMP SECURITIES RAISES TO MARKET OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $981.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 29,607 shares to 42,882 shares, valued at $4.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,676 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 EPS, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $107.32M for 12.93 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual EPS reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold AYI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 36.22 million shares or 2.48% more from 35.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Md Sass Invsts holds 0.83% or 26,110 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank invested in 4,523 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corp has 2,225 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Northern Trust reported 0.01% stake. The Illinois-based First Tru Advsr Lp has invested 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Great Lakes Ltd Llc holds 0.18% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) or 59,322 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 86 shares. Dupont Corp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Lpl Finance Ltd stated it has 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). 6,900 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 2,682 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 2,144 shares.

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Al Gore Loves These 3 Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Acuity Brands Announces Management Changes NYSE:AYI – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Acuity Brands Announces Acquisition of WhiteOptics NYSE:AYI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $347,603 activity.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36 million and $467.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,674 shares to 182,964 shares, valued at $24.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,505 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).