As Acuity Brands (AYI) Shares Declined, Midas Management Has Lifted Its Position by $1.27 Million; Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) Share Price Rose While Manor Road Capital Partners Raised Holding

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) by 4601.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 4.60M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 4.70 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.16 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.03. About 2.18 million shares traded or 24.92% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 27,600 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $121.65. About 244,155 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Visual Acuity and Optical Coherence Tomography One Year After ILM-flap Transposition; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – CURRENT WEAKNESS IN LIGHTING INDUSTRY HAS CREATED A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT FOR CO; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS AND BELIEVE OVERALL MARKET CONDITIONS COULD CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR NEAR FUTURE”; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – SOME SHORT, LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTAL DRIVERS OF MARKETS THAT CO SERVES REMAIN POSITIVE, LIKE DEMAND FOR ATRIUS-BASED LIGHTING SOLUTIONS; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – THIRD-PARTY FORECASTS, INDICATORS SUGGEST DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICAN LIGHTING MARKET WILL IMPROVE LATER IN CALENDAR 2018; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q EPS $2.33; 02/04/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $2.11 a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Net $96.9M; 23/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: New Visual Acuity and Crowding Tests for Better Detection of Amblyopia

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 150,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdign Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vodafone – On The Recovery Path – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Liberty Global Completes the Sale of Its Operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,207.24 up 22.03 points – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “All Mixed Up to Start Fed Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15 million and $234.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 8,777 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.