As Acuity Brands (AYI) Shares Declined, International Value Advisers Trimmed Position; 3M Company (MMM) Share Price Declined While Private Trust Co Has Decreased Its Stake by $442,880

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 2,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 13,752 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38M, down from 16,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $163.73. About 418,667 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 107,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $206.95M, down from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $131.7. About 117,151 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc. Announces Acquisition of IOTA Engineering; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – CURRENT WEAKNESS IN LIGHTING INDUSTRY HAS CREATED A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT FOR CO; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Net $96.9M; 23/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: New Visual Acuity and Crowding Tests for Better Detection of Amblyopia; 05/03/2018 Acuity Hospital of South Texas Hires Tammy Holland as Chief Clinical Officer; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS WILL CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGH AT A DECELERATING PACE”; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Visual Acuity and Optical Coherence Tomography One Year After ILM-flap Transposition

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Should Investors Jump on 3M Stock’s Big Price Drop? – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Large-Cap Stocks to Sell in September – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, KPTI, GTT and VRAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GNLN, IFF and CVS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance stated it has 4.29% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Advsr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 7,626 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Company holds 11,422 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Hightower Lta has invested 0.42% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Huntington Bank & Trust has invested 0.43% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sei Invests holds 0.05% or 92,930 shares in its portfolio. 17,889 were reported by Sumitomo Life Insur. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 8,807 shares. Salem Cap Mgmt holds 0.64% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 6,675 shares. Nine Masts invested 0.26% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 3,695 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt Inc, a New York-based fund reported 590,654 shares. Management Of Virginia Limited Liability Company invested in 0.59% or 14,169 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt holds 0.84% or 12,291 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest Management Ab owns 0.13% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 340,347 shares.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $495.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Total Bond Mkt (AGG) by 5,823 shares to 28,280 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,640 shares, and has risen its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 15.99 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold AYI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 36.22 million shares or 2.48% more from 35.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advisors accumulated 4,611 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Prudential Inc invested in 308,099 shares. Loomis Sayles And Com Lp holds 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) or 79,565 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc invested in 0% or 100 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 37,342 shares. Stifel Fin reported 9,685 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited holds 0% or 16,100 shares. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 3,461 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 56,831 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of America De reported 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Clark Estates Ny accumulated 31,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 7,100 shares. Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.53% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 12,000 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 15,048 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Serv invested in 0.02% or 284 shares.

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 44% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Acuity Brands to Feature New Innovative New Smart Home Lighting Product at LIGHTFAIR 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Acuity Brands Earnings: AYI Stock Sinks on Disappointing Sales, Outlook – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$137, Is Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 earnings per share, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $107.33M for 12.24 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual earnings per share reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.