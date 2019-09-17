As Acuity Brands (AYI) Shares Declined, Holder Dupont Capital Management Raised Stake; Partners Group Holding Ag Has Cut Its New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Stake by $861,406

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 66,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 791,543 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.06 million, down from 857,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in New Mountain Finance Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.51. About 359,789 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500.

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 162.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 18,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 30,347 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19 million, up from 11,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $135.18. About 219,281 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – THIRD-PARTY FORECASTS, INDICATORS SUGGEST DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICAN LIGHTING MARKET WILL IMPROVE LATER IN CALENDAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Acuity Healthcare Names John Baron Vice President – Operations Support; 02/05/2018 – Lucid Announces BuildingOS Facilities, Providing a Unified View of the Operating Performance of Commercial Building Portfolios; 05/03/2018 Acuity Hospital of South Texas Hires Tammy Holland as Chief Clinical Officer; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–SUPPLIES: Visual Acuity Charts . – 36C24718Q0429; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Visual Acuity and Optical Coherence Tomography One Year After ILM-flap Transposition; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q EPS $2.33; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Correlation Between the Visual Acuity & the OCT Pattern of Macular Edema Secondary to RVO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold AYI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 36.22 million shares or 2.48% more from 35.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Seizert Cap Prtn Ltd holds 477,026 shares or 3.23% of its portfolio. 4.24M are held by Blackrock Inc. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 553,771 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.01% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 103,657 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Com has 0.07% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 9,089 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott has 6,305 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First City Cap Mngmt owns 0.4% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 3,989 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank owns 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 100 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 177,348 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corporation accumulated 6,151 shares. Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 2,262 shares. Tompkins Finance holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 189 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 0.01% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 7,100 shares.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 18,062 shares to 56,582 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 36,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,517 shares, and cut its stake in Xerox Corp.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $815.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 7,401 shares to 254,384 shares, valued at $43.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Senior Housing Properties Trus (NYSE:SNH) by 62,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 10 investors sold NMFC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.50 million shares or 0.98% less from 25.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 11,645 shares. Eastern Natl Bank reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Sigma Planning Corp owns 92,716 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Atria Invests Limited Liability Company holds 92,414 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 150,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 23,513 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 0% or 71,900 shares. Tcw Gp has 0% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 15,800 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 88,016 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 209,424 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Barclays Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 15,044 shares. Polar Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 308,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Co stated it has 20,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $297,736 activity. Kajee Shiraz had bought 2,500 shares worth $33,450. Jerry Karrie J. also bought $6,650 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) shares. Ogens David had bought 1,850 shares worth $24,932. 7,500 New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) shares with value of $101,386 were bought by Kline John.

Analysts await New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 9.37% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.32 per share. NMFC’s profit will be $30.62M for 9.65 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by New Mountain Finance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.90% EPS growth.