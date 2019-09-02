As Acuity Brands (AYI) Shares Declined, Generation Investment Management Llp Boosted Its Stake by $4.10 Million; Calix (CALX) Stake Maintained by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 19.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 47,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 292,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 245,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $333.20M market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.01. About 192,120 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 26/04/2018 – Calix by Massimo Palmiero Makes Debut in New York at Guggeheim; 10/04/2018 – Calix and lnfosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 16/03/2018 – CALIX INC – ON MARCH 13, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES INCREASE IN NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – CALIX – EXPECT AMOUNT OF NEW CAF2 WORK FOR A KEY CUSTOMER IN 2018 TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED AS COMPARED TO 2017; 03/04/2018 – Calix Senior Director Bernd Hesse Elected to Broadband Forum Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 16/05/2018 – Calix Delivers on the Promise of Business Transformation, Launching AXOS with SMx on North America’s Most Widely Adopted Access System, the E7-2; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – CO AND INFOSYS WILL JOINTLY INVEST TO CO-CREATE NEW SERVICES AND VALUE-ADDED OFFERINGS ON AXOS PLATFORM; 28/03/2018 – Consolidated Telcom Captures New Revenues and Efficiencies with Managed Wi-Fi Service Enabled by Calix GigaCenters and Calix Support Cloud

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 34,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 3.39M shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406.43M, up from 3.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $125.41. About 221,724 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Visual Acuity and Optical Coherence Tomography One Year After ILM-flap Transposition; 10/05/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Products Win Best of Category Design Excellence Awards During LIGHTFAIR® International 2018; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–SUPPLIES: Visual Acuity Charts . – 36C24718Q0429; 16/03/2018 – AYI May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in More Than 5 Yrs; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Near Visual Acuity With ODYSIGHT, a Smartphone Based Medical App in Comparison to a Standardize; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $2.09; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS AND BELIEVE OVERALL MARKET CONDITIONS COULD CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR NEAR FUTURE”; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 19/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc: Verve Adds Atrius(TM) IoT Solutions from Acuity Brands to Its Location-Based Mobile Marketing Platform

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc Cl A Ltd Vt Sh (NYSE:BAM) by 25,600 shares to 47,500 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc Com (NYSE:MGA) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,340 shares, and cut its stake in Cae Inc Com (NYSE:CAE).

More notable recent Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cablenet Attacks Competition with Calix PON NYSE:CALX – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Marketers Unite! Award-Winning Marketing Guru Terry O’Reilly Returns as Calix Hosts New Marketer’s Summit @ConneXions – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Calix Expands Commitment to Software and Cloud Industry Standards by Joining prpl Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Active Ethernet Steps into the Future with Software-Defined ONT Management and Service Provisioning on AXOS – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Calix to Participate in Jefferies 2019 Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 30,444 shares. Hrt Financial Lc accumulated 11,750 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability Com invested in 127,409 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 538,688 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 216,800 were accumulated by Heartland Advisors. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 33,914 shares. Meeder Asset has invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.95 million shares. Whittier Trust, a California-based fund reported 100 shares. Us State Bank De holds 0% or 361 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 123,152 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 29,833 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Art Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa holds 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 1,500 shares. Logan Management reported 44,209 shares. Oakworth Inc accumulated 180 shares or 0% of the stock. Illinois-based First Trust Advisors Lp has invested 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). First City Cap Mgmt, a Georgia-based fund reported 3,989 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 0.16% or 252,799 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs stated it has 284 shares. Stevens Capital Management Lp accumulated 9,850 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp owns 0.09% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 10,754 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0.12% or 63,858 shares in its portfolio. Delphi Mgmt Inc Ma stated it has 10,079 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Moreover, Lsv Asset has 0.06% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 302,878 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Ameriprise holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 107,425 shares.