As Acuity Brands (AYI) Share Value Rose, Holder Harvey Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding; Mattel (MAT) Holder Price T Rowe Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding by $6.76 Million as Share Price Declined

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 563,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15.76M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.93M, down from 16.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 5.57M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 20.01% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MATTEL ‘BB-‘ RATING, OFF WATCH; OUTLOOK NEG; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT MARGARET GEORGIADIS WILL NOT ATTEND 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, WILL NOT EXERCISE HER AUTHORITY AS PROXY HOLDER AT MEETING; 18/05/2018 – Hot Wheels® Celebrates 50th Anniversary; 19/04/2018 – ANCESTRY NAMES MARGO GEORGIADIS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES MATTEL’S SR UNSECURED GUARANTEED BONDS TO; 19/04/2018 – Mattel Appoints Ynon Kreiz CEO, Replacing Margo Georgiadis — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – MATTEL: YNON KREIZ NAMED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – KREIZ SUCCEEDS CHRISTOPHER A. SINCLAIR; 19/04/2018 – Mattel’s Incoming Chairman to Take Reins as Georgiadis Departs; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Mattel’s Credit Metrics Will Remain Weak Over the Next 12-18 Mos

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 47.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,000 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 17,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $134.86. About 210,164 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS WILL CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGH AT A DECELERATING PACE”; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 14/03/2018 – Glendale Eye Medical Group Partners with Trilogy Eye Medical Group (Acuity Eye Group™); 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 08/05/2018 – Acuity Healthcare Names John Baron Vice President – Operations Support; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS,: UP SHR; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Acuity Brands, Inc; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS & REPORTS; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +40.2%, EST. +41.4%; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Clos

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 EPS, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $107.33M for 12.53 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual EPS reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Acuity Brands Announces Acquisition of WhiteOptics NYSE:AYI – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AtriusTM Assets Solution Provides Asset Tracking and Management Capabilities – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Acuity Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:AYI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

More notable recent Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Cost Saving Initiatives Drive Mattel (MAT) Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on October 23, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “62 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Earningspalooza Extravaganza – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Has Mattel Finally Reached a Turning Point? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Forget Activision, Disney Should Buy These Companies Instead – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 22.22% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MAT’s profit will be $48.38M for 25.91 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Mattel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -156.00% EPS growth.