As Acuity Brands (AYI) Share Price Rose, Cove Street Capital Has Upped by $2.88 Million Its Position; Bailard Increases Holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH)

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 10,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,793 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, up from 57,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $68.37. About 104,394 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 49.31% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 06/03/2018 Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chemical and; 18/04/2018 – Harris, St. Laurent & Chaudhry LLP and Mark Kelly, Esq; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS lll Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and Technology Solutions; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and Communication System IT Solutions; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Booz Allen; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Defense Department’s Info Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B Contract to Provide Info and Communication System IT Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Sees FY Rev Growth 6%-8%; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 46C; 23/03/2018 – SEVATEC – AWARDED DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY, U.S. CITIZENSHIP AND IMMIGRATION SERVICES, TRANSFORMATION DATA SCIENCES SERVICES CONTRACT; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Awarded $179M Contract to Support U.S. Navy Shore Infrastructure

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 23,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,515 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, up from 32,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $130.47. About 140,254 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc. Announces Acquisition of IOTA Engineering; 17/04/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 14/05/2018 – International Value Advisers Buys 2.2% of Acuity Brands; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Clos; 02/04/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $2.11 a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Acuity Brands, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc: Verve Adds Atrius(TM) IoT Solutions from Acuity Brands to Its Location-Based Mobile Marketing Platform; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Closing of Two New Acquisitions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of America Corporation De reported 299,833 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). 4,800 are owned by Wexford Capital Limited Partnership. New England Research Inc has 0.65% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Moreover, Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 31,875 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement has 105,261 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Primecap Mgmt Com Ca reported 57,000 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited has 48,847 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.04% or 29,515 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 86,450 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 554 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Us Bankshares De holds 0% or 12,613 shares.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Bank Of New York Mellon Co (NYSE:BK) by 27,600 shares to 119,715 shares, valued at $6.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 13,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,185 shares, and cut its stake in Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP).

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is 51job, Inc. (JOBS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Acuity Brands Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Acuity Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:AYI – GlobeNewswire” published on January 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo Sees The Light For Atkore, Hubbell, Acuity – Benzinga” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $5.00 million activity. The insider Thompson Elizabeth M sold 15,000 shares worth $817,500. Shares for $1.44M were sold by Messer Angela M. on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 45,000 shares valued at $2.21M was made by ROZANSKI HORACIO on Thursday, January 31.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity (FENY) by 21,770 shares to 81,203 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,162 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s (NYSE:BAH) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Defense Stocks to Buy During Rising Geopolitical Tensions – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Bullish on 2 Government Contractors – Schaeffers Research” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.