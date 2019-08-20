As Acuity Brands (AYI) Share Price Declined, Shelton Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $25.95 Million; As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Holder Spears Abacus Advisors Lowered Its Stake

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 417,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97 million, down from 427,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $64.01. About 4.09M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS +25BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS; 21/05/2018 – YY Announces the Appointment of the Successor Depositary Bank for its Sponsored ADR Program; 18/04/2018 – CITI NAMES PARR, ARVESCHOUG AS CO-HEADS OF GLOBAL COMMS GROUP; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CUTS RUSSIAN GDP VIEW ON SANCTIONS, GEOPOLITICAL RISK; 08/05/2018 – APTIV PLC APTV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue; 15/05/2018 – Atlantica Yield Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI WILL PAY SEARS $425 MLN ($400 MLN OF WHICH HAS BEEN RECEIVED) UPON ENTRY INTO AMENDMENT OF DEAL; 08/05/2018 – LeapRate: Exclusive: ITI Capital (formerly FXCM Securities) hires ex Citi and Merrill exec Richard McCall as COO -…; 09/04/2018 – Citi Fintech Mission to Digitize Bank, Develop Mobile Ecosystem (Video)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 88.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 3,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 424 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 3,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $123.68. About 44,502 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS ACQUISITION OF IOTA ENGINEERING, NO TERMS; 14/05/2018 – International Value Advisers Buys 2.2% of Acuity Brands; 21/04/2018 – DJ Acuity Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYI); 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Visual Acuity and Optical Coherence Tomography One Year After ILM-flap Transposition; 26/04/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc.: Spatial DNA Signs as Atrius IoT Partner to Deliver Leading Enterprise System Integration and Visual Analytics Platform; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Near Visual Acuity With ODYSIGHT, a Smartphone Based Medical App in Comparison to a Standardize; 05/03/2018 Acuity Hospital of South Texas Hires Tammy Holland as Chief Clinical Officer; 16/03/2018 – AYI May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in More Than 5 Yrs; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS,: UP SHR; 02/04/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $2.11 a share – Earnings Preview

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.04 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $783.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,218 shares to 99,254 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,362 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26,971 shares to 61,516 shares, valued at $34.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 EPS, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $107.33M for 11.49 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual EPS reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.

