As Acuity Brands (AYI) Share Price Declined, Holder International Value Advisers Lowered Holding by $7.76 Million; Two Sigma Securities Trimmed Its Stake in Total S A (Call) (TOT) by $407,000

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Total S A (Call) (TOT) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The hedge fund held 29,800 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 37,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Total S A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 167,313 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 20/03/2018 – TOTAL’S MATEILLE SAYS LOGISITICS ARE 30% OF PRICE OF LNG; 26/04/2018 – Total: First Quarter 2018 Results; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels: Total Will Become Largest Stockholder With 25% Stake; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL SEES GAS MARKET AS MORE GLOBAL, MORE COMMODITIZED; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, PEMEX BID GROUP WIN OIL BLOCK 33 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 14/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting to Be Held on June 1st, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Russia: Total Expands Partnership with Novatek Through Arctic LNG 2 Project; 14/05/2018 – Total Signs an Agreement in View of Developing an Integrated Gas Project in the Sultanate of Oman; 04/05/2018 – TOTAL: ‘STRINGENT COMPLIANCE’ OF RULES ON FOZ DO AMAZONAS; 28/05/2018 – Total, Partners to Launch Zinia 2 Deep Offshore Development in Angola

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 64,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 1.61M shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.94M, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $120.71. About 206,976 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS WILL CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGH AT A DECELERATING PACE”; 17/04/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – Acuity Healthcare Names John Baron Vice President – Operations Support; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $2.09; 19/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc: Verve Adds Atrius(TM) IoT Solutions from Acuity Brands to Its Location-Based Mobile Marketing Platform; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Says Deal Won’t Materially Impact FY18; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 05/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC AYI.N : JMP SECURITIES RAISES TO MARKET OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 EPS, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $107.32M for 11.22 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual EPS reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 133,900 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc reported 0.04% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). D E Shaw Commerce has 0.03% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 4,523 shares. Advisors Asset Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 2,972 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 1.40M shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca has invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Strs Ohio reported 177,303 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt has 2,207 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 38,519 were accumulated by Tudor Et Al. Century reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). 57,070 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Board. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 4,457 shares. Northern stated it has 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Signaturefd Ltd Llc holds 9 shares.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (Call) (NYSE:LH) by 9,000 shares to 24,000 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWC) by 76,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Finl Group (Call) (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 13.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $3.30B for 9.57 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.95% EPS growth.