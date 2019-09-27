As Acuity Brands (AYI) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Etrade Capital Management Has Cut Stake; Salzhauer Michael Has Lifted Its Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Stock Price Rose

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 77.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 5,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 1,495 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $206,000, down from 6,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $130.66. About 1.01M shares traded or 158.56% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc. Announces Acquisition of IOTA Engineering; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Says Deal Won’t Materially Impact FY18; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Near Visual Acuity With ODYSIGHT, a Smartphone Based Medical App in Comparison to a Standardize; 26/04/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc.: Spatial DNA Signs as Atrius IoT Partner to Deliver Leading Enterprise System Integration and Visual Analytics Platform; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +40.2%, EST. +41.4%; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY SEES PRICE OF SOME LED COMPONENTS CONTINUING TO DECLINE; 05/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC AYI.N : JMP SECURITIES RAISES TO MARKET OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 42.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 38,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 129,514 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.48M, up from 90,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $117.03. About 9.61 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 04/04/2018 – NO IMMEDIATE DETAILS ON JPMORGAN ACCORD IN TEXAS PROBATE CASE; 21/05/2018 – THE ROHATYN GROUP ACQUIRES J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Seeks Majority Stake in China Fund Management Venture; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 05/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $208.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 9,184 shares to 5,416 shares, valued at $420,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 56,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,743 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan: The Break Is Here – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Chase Bank opens first Albany-area retail branch with plans to open at least 7 more – Albany Business Review” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan to get most of Deutsche Bank’s hedge fund business (updated) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Financial Services Incorporated accumulated 40,984 shares. Coastline Trust Company holds 33,917 shares. Ima Wealth owns 36,626 shares or 1.53% of their US portfolio. Cadence Ltd Liability accumulated 0.53% or 47,282 shares. Redwood Invests Lc accumulated 99,077 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Swift Run Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2,315 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Freestone Cap Holding Lc accumulated 0.07% or 25,384 shares. The North Carolina-based Franklin Street Advsrs Nc has invested 2.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bryn Mawr Trust holds 1.94% or 320,528 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.97 million shares. Qci Asset Management holds 2.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 216,333 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Co stated it has 626,710 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 15,573 shares. Fundx Invest Group reported 4,817 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 1.12% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.04M shares.

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Allure UNITOUCH from Distech Controls Voted a 2019 Product of the Year Gold Award by Consulting-Specifying Engineer Readers – GlobeNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) CEO Vern Nagel on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 earnings per share, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $107.32M for 12.14 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual earnings per share reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold AYI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 36.22 million shares or 2.48% more from 35.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ks stated it has 44,402 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 623 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 436,333 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us Inc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 171,173 shares. Susquehanna Int Llp holds 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) or 11,455 shares. Sei Invs has invested 0.03% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Prudential Fincl holds 0.07% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) or 308,099 shares. 1,726 were accumulated by Bb&T Limited Liability Company. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Company reported 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Vanguard Gru stated it has 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 7,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 54,215 were reported by West Coast Fin Limited Liability Corp. Ajo LP owns 10,436 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.07% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). State Street accumulated 1.37M shares.