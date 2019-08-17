As Acuity Brands (AYI) Market Value Declined, Korea Investment Has Trimmed Holding; Fir Tree Trimmed Its Firstenergy (FE) Position by $42.52 Million as Stock Value Rose

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 64.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 16,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 9,100 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $123.99. About 233,565 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS AND BELIEVE OVERALL MARKET CONDITIONS COULD CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR NEAR FUTURE”; 19/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc: Verve Adds Atrius(TM) IoT Solutions from Acuity Brands to Its Location-Based Mobile Marketing Platform; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Says Deal Won’t Materially Impact FY18; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact; 05/03/2018 Acuity Hospital of South Texas Hires Tammy Holland as Chief Clinical Officer; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – SOFT ORDER ACTIVITY IN CERTAIN SALES CHANNELS SUGGESTS GROWTH IN LIGHTING FIXTURE MARKET MAY REMAIN SLUGGISH FOR BALANCE OF 2018; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Acuity Brands, Inc; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – SOME SHORT, LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTAL DRIVERS OF MARKETS THAT CO SERVES REMAIN POSITIVE, LIKE DEMAND FOR ATRIUS-BASED LIGHTING SOLUTIONS; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM

Fir Tree Inc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 20.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc sold 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 4.13 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.94M, down from 5.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $44.68. About 4.71 million shares traded or 24.57% up from the average. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 29/05/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Secret Weapon in U.S. Bailout Is Ex-Perry Adviser; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy: Decision Was Made by FirstEnergy Solutions Board; 05/04/2018 – Trump Says Emergency Aid Sought by FirstEnergy to Be Examined; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS FILES CERTIFICATION LETTER WITH NRC; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Municipal Bonds Rise on Creditor Agreement; 15/05/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CEO SAYS COMPANY TO INVEST UP TO $4.8B FROM 2018-21; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: FirstEnergy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 20/03/2018 – Met-Ed Preparing for Third Nor’easter that Could Impact Region; 18/05/2018 – Drone Delivery Canada at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, May 2, 2018

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 8.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $388.43 million for 15.30 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 0% or 324 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 0.14% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Incorporated (Ca) holds 0% or 53 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Bancorporation Of Hawaii has 11,288 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 25,015 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.09% or 22,020 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Sei Invs reported 310,457 shares. Luminus Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.06% or 4.54M shares. The Kentucky-based Central Bankshares Trust has invested 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 25,487 shares. 24 are held by Tarbox Family Office. National Asset Mngmt Inc reported 7,271 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Md Sass Invsts Svcs invested 0.47% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.03% stake. Gemmer Asset Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 23 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.01% or 10,013 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank owns 0.02% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 8,013 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 150,701 shares. City has invested 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 43,580 shares. 4,586 are held by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Etrade Cap Ltd Com holds 6,767 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability holds 0% or 2,101 shares. Strs Ohio reported 177,303 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Lathrop Mngmt reported 2.46% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Parkside Finance Bancorporation And Trust holds 353 shares. Australia-based Macquarie has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3,946 shares to 64,400 shares, valued at $13.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 56,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 548,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

